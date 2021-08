As the 40-year-old medical director for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Urban Search & Rescue Florida Task Force 1, Dr. Ben Abo spent a horrific month at the scene of the Surfside building collapse.

He has resumed his second job as an emergency room physician just as new virus cases and hospitalizations in Florida have spiked to an all-time high.

“It’s the worst it’s ever been,” he told The Daily Beast on Monday morning after coming off an overnight shift at a Naples hospital.