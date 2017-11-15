Drake Calls Out a Fan Caught Groping Women at His Show: ‘I’ll F*ck You Up’

After performing at the Qudos Bank Arena on the Australian leg of his Boy Meets World tour, Drake took to Sydney’s Marquee nightclub for a post-concert performance. In the middle of performing “Know Yourself,” he brought the party to a stop, calling out a man in the crowd for harassing women in the audience.

“Stop that shit. If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck you up,” he said into the microphone, as the crowd erupted into cheers of support. He repeated himself over the noise, saying, “If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm going to come out there and fuck your ass up.”

The exchange was caught on Instagram. It’s difficult to hear what else Drake says, as he lets the microphone drop, but there’s footage of security officers looking through the crowd with flashlights to try to find the man in question.

In light of the current climate — in which stories about sexual harassment and assault break every day and questions linger about the environments that foster such behavior — it’s heartening to see Drake apparently use his platform for good. It’s become clearer and clearer that one of the most important things to keep in mind going forward post-Weinstein is a willingness to speak up and act in solidarity, in everyday contexts like a club as well as in more systemic instances.

This leg of the Boy Meets World tour, which supports Drake’s 2016 album Views as well as his playlist More Life, kicked off at the beginning of the month in Auckland, New Zealand, and is to end on the 20th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.