Drake Shoots Blanks on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Before Drake aroused the internet with the long-awaited release of his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday, he had already polarized—if not perplexed—much of Twitter with its Damien Hirst cover art released days before featuring rows of pregnant-woman emojis of varying skin tones, hair colors and colored tops against a white background. Responses to the unconventional but not entirely unfamiliar graphic design, reminiscent of the British artist’s signature rainbow-colored spot-painting series, ran from staggered (“he can’t be serious”) to comical (Drake’s head Photoshopped on a child using a coloring book) to hyperbolic (“the worst cover art known to man”). While the artwork leaves much to judge aesthetically, the unambiguous imagery coupled with the unabashedly cheesy, self-poking title works as a wink for the kind of Drake fans and surveyors of pop culture who can appreciate a wink, utilizing a level of self-awareness and humor to shape Drake’s own mythology.

It’s hard to think of a more obvious and easy route for the Canadian artist to take than self-parody after the most tumultuous period of his career—one that included several beefs, an involuntary baby reveal, and inevitably resulted in triumph. If Drake could rap about his depression over unexpected fatherhood alongside bounce anthems on Scorpion just a few months after Pusha T outed his now 3-year-old Adonis, it makes sense that, after three years, he could publicly relish in his biological effect (literal or imaginative) on women and make it a part of his romance-obsessed ethos as a rapper, like a Greek god of love and fertility.

But Certified Lover Boy, a 21-song LP with hardly anything new to relay to listeners, doesn’t feel like a thought-out progression in a narrative arc, let alone a distinctive marker for this time in his career. After all, Drake isn’t known so much for meticulously curating his image and reputation a la his mega pop-star peers Beyonce and Taylor Swift, but rather rebounding effortlessly from public setbacks thanks to his ability to drop universally beloved, infectious hits. If anything, this latest album mostly displays the dangerous flip side to that level of coziness. CLB is an hour-and-a-half-long victory lap without the residual excitement and motivation from a previous triumph.