This Tool Lets You Drink Wine Without Removing The Cork

I don’t know about you, but I have been drinking more in quarantine. From Zoom happy hours, to trivia, to just something with dinner, alcohol has retained its purpose, despite the trying times, as a social lubricant and a delicious way to unwind. And while in a life that seems like a distant one, I would have friends over, and we’d drink bottles of wine. Now, we just do that over Zoom. The only problem is, that left me alone to tackle an entire bottle of wine, or let it go to waste. That is, until I found this.

The Coravin allows you to pour wine from the bottle without removing the cork. If you had to double back and make sure you read that correctly, you’re not crazy — this device is just that groundbreaking. It’s super easy to use: all you have to do is align the Smart Clamps over the bottle and push the handle down in one fluid motion. A nonstick needle goes in the cork so that air remains trapped in the bottle. You then tilt, press the button that releases ultra-pure argon gas, and wine comes out of the spout. When you’re done, you can just pull it out as easily as you put it in. It’s pretty shocking to see half a bottle of wine gone and the cork still sitting there. But you get used to it, and the next night, or whenever, you can use it again, or just open the bottle to finish it off.

Since getting a Coravin, I haven’t had that strange feeling I get when I open a bottle of wine and feel like I need to finish it. Instead, I get to decide how much I drink, whether it’s a lot or a little, and better yet, it means I can have two (or three!) different wines in the same night and compare them against each other without wasting a drop. Or, I can just use it on one, if I’m feeling like having a glass. But the best part about all of it, is that while it seems like it should be a big and bulky kitchen contraption, it’s actually extremely sleek. You might as well get rid of your corkscrew—the Coravin is all you need anymore. There really isn’t a better way to drink wine.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

