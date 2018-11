Long before 'Florida Man' became a horrific punchline for the rest of country with headlines of alligators being thrown through fast-food windows and drug-fueled cannibalism, TIME magazine's 1981 cover story, titled "South Florida: Paradise Lost?" pegged the sunshine state as a problem child.

Now, Nathan Benn, a native Floridian and National Geographic photographer on assignment in South Florida, has compiled a new book, with many never-before-seen images from the early 80's that summarize Florida's charms, humor and pitfalls.

From drug crime and tourism to immigration and alligator attractions, rest assured most of the ridiculous things you hear about Florida are true.