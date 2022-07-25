I Thought Eye Cream Was Overrated Until I Tried Drunk Elephant’s Latest Drop

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s a polarizing topic in the beauty sphere, but up until a couple of weeks ago, not only I didn’t use an eye cream, but I also really didn’t think it was necessary. I follow a comprehensive skincare routine, and most of the products I apply to my face go under my eyes as well (along with my neck and decolletage, of course!). The idea that the delicate eye area requires a specialized formula sounded like a marketing ploy rather than a necessity. Wouldn’t my moisturizer handle locking in hydration and softening lines? Why did I need yet another cream in my lineup just for the orbital arena?

If you know me (or have even read my work from time to time) you probably know that I’m a major fan of Drunk Elephant. If any skincare brand was going to change my skeptical stance on eye cream, it would be Drunk Elephant. Well, spoiler alert: That’s exactly what happened. The brand recently revealed its latest skin-enhancing innovation: the Ceramighty AF Eye Balm. Nicknamed “a feast for the eyes” by Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson, the new eye balm (though, it feels more like a lightweight cream than an emollient balm to me) is brimming with barrier-protecting and line-softening ingredients like oat extract omega-rich plant oils to strengthen the skin barrier and promote improved elasticity. The hero ingredient however is its high concentration of ceramides (as the name suggests).

Drunk Elephant Ceramighty AF Eye Balm The new eye balm-cream will be shoppable on August 1, but we recommend signing up now to secure you get a bottle before its sells out. Buy at Sephora $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Drunk Elephant $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

According to the brand, most eye creams are formulated with 0.5 percent ceramides, but the Drunk Elephant upper the anty by adding three percent more to the Ceramighty AF Eye Balm. The non-greasy, whipped formula delivers instant brightening and line-smoothing effects while keeping moisture locked in all day long (even after I set my under eyes with some loose powder that’s kind of on the chalky side).

As someone who has battled milia bumps in the past (which is another factor behind my skepticism about eye cream), I’m always extra careful about what I put under my eyes, but this formula hasn’t caused any congestion or irritation. Plus, it’s 100 percent free of fragrance, silicones, and essential oils—three things that are often the culprit behind clogged pores—so I’m concerned about using this formula on the daily. I also have started to use the Ceramighty AF Eye Balm on my nasolabial folds and smile lines (one of my favorite estheticians told me to do this), and have already noticed an ever-so-slight but noticeable difference.

All in all, I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m an eye cream convert, but I am wholeheartedly obsessed with the Ceramighty AF Eye Balm. If like me, you love Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream, this eye balm is the perfect sidekick that amps up the hydration (since the Protini formula is pretty lightweight) without leaving behind a greasy residue. The Ceramighty AF Eye Balm will be live and shoppable on August 1, but we suggest adding your name to the waitlist now to secure your spot in line to buy.

