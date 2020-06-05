The Drunk Elephant Happi Scalp Scrub Is My Version of Self-Care

Right now is a great time for experimentation. Trying a new hobby, redecorating, getting into skin care. Your options are endless. One of the best new things I’ve tried is a scalp scrub that does double duty.

A lot of scalp scrubs, and scrubs in general, rely on physical exfoliation to get rid of dead skin. Most of the time, that works great but sometimes you just want something a bit more. The Drunk Elephant Happi Scalp Scrub combines a little grit with a little science. It utilizes Cellulose Acetate, a plant-based biodegradable scrub, for a physical exfoliation while relying on an AHA/BHA exfoliant for a chemical exfoliation. Why does this matter? It can get to the root of the problem and eliminate flakes and remove build up.

You can even use it all over your body, something I’ll definitely need as we head into summer and start lathering up with sunscreen. I even used a small amount to help clear clogged pores on my nose, too. It’s truly an all-in-one product that will help keep your entire body flake-free. It also smells like sweet almonds.

The directions tell you to use it on dry hair, let it sit for 10 minutes, then wash it out with shampoo. I sort of rolled my eyes at this. Why do I have to wait an entire 10 minutes before showering? But, when I thought of the amount of face masks that I’ve let sit for more than double that amount of time, and I decided to give in. Honestly, taking time to pause and sit while doing nothing else is a great way to relieve even the smallest amount of stress.

Drunk Elephant Happi Scalp Scrub Buy on Sephora $ 36

