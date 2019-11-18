Three Dead in Shooting at Oklahoma Walmart: Police

At least three people are dead after a Monday morning shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart, authorities confirmed.

Officials received a call just before 10 a.m. about gunfire at the site in Duncan, a town of about 22,000 an hour southwest of Oklahoma City.

“At this time we can confirm a shooting in the Walmart parking lot. We have 3 deceased individuals,” the Duncan Police Department said. The news was also confirmed by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to KOCO, the incident happened in the retailer’s parking lot. Authorities confirmed one man and one woman were found dead in a car, and another male was found deceased outside the vehicle. NBC News is reporting the suspect is dead, though details are not immediately available.

The Duncan Police Department added a “handgun was found on scene.”

Duncan Public Schools officials confirmed that while all schools are on lockdown, the police department has given them the all clear and classes have resumed.

“Duncan Public Schools is aware of the report of a shooting at Duncan Walmart. As always we are taking every precaution to protect our staff and students. At this time all schools are in lockdown due to this report. Schools will operate as normal, but visitors will not be admitted until police report it is safe,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Lynn Gregston, owner of the adjacent Country Club Care nursing home, told USA Today authorities said the gunman shot himself after firing on two others.

“Everything is in control,” Gregston said, whose storefront is across the street from the Walmart. “We locked it down using our alert system.”

Walmart has become a focal point in the national debate over gun violence. Last week, its superstore near the Mexican border in El Paso reopened, three months after a gunman reportedly targeted Hispanic shoppers at the site and killed 22 people in early August. The retailer hired off-duty police to staff the low-key reopening.

In recent months, and in light of the violence, Walmart said it was reducing its gun and ammunition sales and was requesting that shoppers not carry their weapons into its stores.

On Nov. 1, Oklahoma’s new permitless carry law went into effect, allowing most residents over age 21 to carry a firearm in public without a license.