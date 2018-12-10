A woman who exchanged letters with racist mass murderer Dylann Roof allegedly planned to commit “an upscale mass murder,” federal authorities said Monday.

Elizabeth Lecron, 23, is accused of planning a terror attack at a Toledo, Ohio bar, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern Ohio claimed Lecron idolized mass-murderers like Roof and the perpetrators of the Columbine High School massacre.

Investigators became aware of Lecron after a tip from an associate, who said she was planning an attack, law enforcement officials said in a Monday press conference. A raid on her apartment allegedly revealed pipe bomb materials, as well as a semi-automatic rifle and other guns. They also found her journal, in which she allegedly detailed a plan to commit “upscale mass murder.”

Lecron allegedly planned an attack on a specific Toledo bar, even planning for its entrances and exits. She had previously indicated an interest in other attacks, including freeing farm animals and “targeting a pipeline in an undisclosed location in Georgia,” but had not carried them out, officials alleged. They alleged that she wished to meet anarchists to help carry out the attacks, and that she spoke to undercover FBI agents about her plans in September.

Lecron allegedly told the undercover agents about her plans and said that innocent bystanders she might hurt were “probably part of the problem.” She also allegedly suggested an attack on her workplace, which she described as polluting a river. She appears to have discussed a pipeline attack with the undercover agents.

“Ultimately Lecron decided to acquire components for a pipe bomb which she believed would be placed on a pipeline,” an official said during the press conference. She was arrested after she allegedly bought the bomb materials on Saturday.

On social media, Lecron glorified mass-murderers, particularly Roof and the Columbine killers, and displayed “a fascination with mass casualty events,” officials said in the Monday press conference. She allegedly visited a Columbine memorial and exchanged letters with Roof, a white supremacist who killed nine worshippers at an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

She was one of only four people Roof is known to have corresponded with during his incarceration in an Indiana prison before he is scheduled to be executed, officials said at the press conference.

During the same press conference, officials announced the arrest of an Ohio man who allegedly planned attacks on synagogues, inspired by man who murdered 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October.