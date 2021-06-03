Dyson’s New Vacuum Lets Me Clean My Home Using Lasers

Scouting Report: Not only does the V15 Detect offer features to track how many particles you’ve cleaned, it also is easy to steer, making getting into tight corners or around furniture easier than ever.

To quote the classic idiom, a Dyson is like a Rolls Royce of vacuums. It's powerful, sleek, and does its job exceptionally well. It also typically means it's expensive—and the conversation isn’t so much about whether it’s a good vacuum, but whether it’s worth the price. Well, Dyson just launched their newest vacuum, and not only is it much better than the V11 of old, but it’s definitely worth the upgrade, too.

The first thing that jumps out at you about the V15 Detect is this: it has lasers. Dyson fitted a green laser to the brush head so you can see microscopic bits of dust and debris that you would have otherwise missed, and witness the V15 suck them all up. It’s kind of remarkable. But that isn’t where the upgrades stop. My favorite thing about the vacuum is this: you can actually tell how much you’ve cleaned, scientifically. On the screen on the vacuum, the Dyson will track how many and what size particles it is inhaling. So if you go over one area, it will first show a ton of particles added, and then if you go over again, you’ll see much less—so you don’t only know it’s clean by sight, but via science, too. This sensor doesn’t just track, it also increases and decreases suction power as necessary based on the size of particles it’s detecting. Beyond all of those tech-y features, Dyson added one more thing I love—the Slim Fluffy cleaner head. This interchangeable head is not only great for hardwood floors, but has exceptional mobility. You know when you’re driving a car with incredible steering, and just turns on a dime, as if you are part of the vehicle? That’s what vacuuming with this feels like.

In short, the V15 Detect isn’t just the best vacuum Dyson has ever made, it’s also the best vacuum out there. Its plethora of attachments and features ensures a deep, precise clean no matter if you have hardwood floors, carpeting, or both, and you can actually know how clean your apartment is. It doesn’t get much better than that.

