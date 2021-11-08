Dyson's Under-the-Radar Online Outlet Is One of the Internet's Best Kept Secrets

From premium hair styling tools to next-level vacuum cleaners and allergy-eradicating air purifiers, it’s more or less a known fact that Dyson’s devices are unparalleled when it comes to their performance. Sure, they’re not exactly cheap, but Dyson’s stellar products are unofficial proof that the good old-fashioned phrase “you get what you paid for” rings true. Fortunately, it turns out you don’t actually have to pay full price for prime performance because Dyson’s online outlet is chock full of generous discounts on a variety of their best-sellers.

Whether it’s the iconic (and perpetually sold-out) Dyson Air Wrap hair tool or the best-selling Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, most people who own one of Dyson’s covetable products will likely tell that the quality absolutely justifies their steeper price points.

To be candid, Dyson's online outlet consists mostly of refurbished or open-box items with majorly slashed prices—but trust us, there's literally nothing to be scared of because all of the listed devices have been vetted for performance and work as good as new. So yes, you can get some pretty stellar savings on best-selling Dyson appliances that very, very rarely get marked down. However, it is worth noting that all Dyson outlet purchases are final sale.

And, no, I’m not talking about devices launched years ago sitting in their clearance queue. I’m taking the cult-favorite AirWrap ($50 off) and the V8 Animal Vacuum cleaner (a true life-changer for those of us with pets) and so much more all marked down between 25 to 60 percent off.

Now, as you can probably imagine, with so many Dyson deals to be found, it's worth mentioning that stock does tend to sell out rather quickly, so if you see something you like, we do recommend acting sooner rather than later. For extra savings and pre-Black Friday deals, also be sure to check out Dyson's sale section, where new and limited-time deals crop up on the daily (but sell out within hours sometimes).

Refurbished Dyson AirWrap Complete Down from $499.99 Buy at Dyson $ 449.99

Refurbished Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Buy at Dyson $ 279.99

Dyson Super Sonic Hairdryer Buy at Dyson $ 329.99

Dyson Pure Cool Link Buy at Dyson $ 299.99

Open Box Dyson Dyson Corracle Hair Straightener Down from $499.99 Buy at Dyson $ 399.99

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.