Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer Inspired Me To Do My Hair Again, and The Results Are Amazing

There were a lot of decisions that led me to stop blow drying my hair a decade ago. For one, I never had enough time or patience to style it the way I wanted, but the biggest reason is that I got tired of seeing my once-shiny, soft, silky hair turn into a brittle, frizzy, fried mess with innumerable split ends after washing, drying, and styling it day after day. I didn’t like seeing my valiant effort go to waste, especially if it was doing severe damage to my hair in the end. That’s when I decided to let my naturally wavy hair air dry instead of using a blow dryer, even if that meant looking like I rolled straight out of bed and ran out the door for the past ten years. I was just happy to have healthy hair.

In the years since I stopped drying my hair, though, technology has improved and now, many modern-day blow dryers and straighteners are much less damaging to hair compared to the tools from years past, and the Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer is arguably the gold standard in next-level hair tech.

I had heard a lot of hype about the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer from numerous YouTube beauty channels, and even from my hair stylist who also swears by the damage-reducing tool, so I decided to give the innovative, sleek hair dryer a try. What caught me by surprise about the Dyson Supersonic is just how quickly it dried my hair compared to the previous tools I’ve used in the past. I’m not exaggerating when I say I have a lot of hair. In fact, it used to take me fifteen to twenty minutes to dry it all, but with the Dyson Supersonic, I can dry it from start to finish in no more than eight minutes—seriously.

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dyer This next-level hair dryer serves salon-quality blowouts in the comfort of your own home—even if you barely know what you're doing. It's basically foolproof. Buy at Dyson $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Ulta $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The amount of time saved by using the Dyson made me realize that drying my hair doesn’t have to be a tedious, time-intensive task to undertake. The Supersonic makes blow drying more manageable and time-efficient, which is an absolute game-changer for someone as busy as me. Perhaps best of all though, is that my hair is even shinier, silkier and smoother after using this blow dryer a few times.

The attachments though are where the Dyson Supersonic unleashes its real magic. The hair dryer comes with five easy-to-use, magnetic attachments that create such salon-quality results that it’ll look like you made an appointment with a stylist and got a pricey in-salon blowout, all without having to leave your home—even if you don't know what you're doing.

While everybody will find the styling routine that works best for them with the Dyson Supersonic, what I found works best for me is to dry my hair about 75 percent of the way dry with no styling attachments, and then near the end of blow drying attach either the styling concentrator attachment to smooth out my hair and straighten it or utilize the diffuser attachment, which gives my natural waves more bounce and definition than if I simply let them dry on their own.

In the past, I would always have to finish off my hair with a separate straightener to make it look well-styled, but the Dyson Supersonic’s magnetic attachments do such a great job that I don’t need to enlist any additional heat-styling tools to complete the job. The only other item I use is a rolling brush, and that’s it! The Dyson Supersonic also comes with a gentle air attachment for drying fine hair and a wide-tooth comb for shaping and styling curly and coily hair as well. Though I haven’t used these specific attachments, reviewers rave about them.

My favorite attachment by far though is the flyaway attachment. This nifty attachment is an amazing way to finish off your hair, and it only takes a few minutes. The flyaway attachment leaves your hair looking tame and smooth by making those frizzy, annoying flyaways go away— and stay away —in no time at all. I was shocked with just how smooth my hair was after using this five-minute tool, and it’s made my hair look like I just left the salon.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has a lot of force and power behind it, but that power doesn’t come at the expense or detriment of your hair. You choose your own hair destiny by selecting your desired heat settings, speed settings, and styling attachments that bring out the best in your hair. All I know is that after a decade of letting nature runs its course on my hair, I’m ready to let the Dyson Supersonic take the wheel and bring out the glam again.

