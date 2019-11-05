E. Jean Carroll Is a Hero for Stepping Into the MAGA Meat Grinder

It’s not every day that one of Donald Trump’s accusers file a defamation suit against him, but Monday, writer and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll did just that. Carroll is an advice columnist and writer. She made the scene in New York the 1980s and was friends with my mother, Erica Jong.

I’ve written about her a bunch of times since June, when her blockbuster allegation of rape against the president of the United States was largely ignored by much of the mainstream media despite being on the cover of New York magazine. Since then we’ve become friends.

Being defamed by Trump after a sexual assault allegation is pretty much standard, but suing him for doing it is relatively new. Usually the president vows to sue his sexual assault accusers in order to intimidate them.