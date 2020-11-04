Our Favorite Reusable Towels Are Already On Sale for Black Friday

Here’s the thing: why wait until Black Friday to get your holiday shopping done? Whether you’re looking out for deals for yourself or for others this year, there are so many great deals that are already live. In fact, our favorite reusable paper towels are 32% off on Amazon right now.

Swedish Dishcloths Down From $25 Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves these Swedish Dishcloths because they are a “paper towel/sponge/dish towel hybrid.” When wet, they become soft, when dry, they are great for scrubbing dishes or counters like the backside of a sponge. They can be reused up to 50 times, so you never have to experience that moment of panic when you realize you’ve used the last paper towel on the roll.

