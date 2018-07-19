Earn A Project Management Certification And Break Into a Lucrative New Career

Project management involves much more than just tracking deadlines and keeping tabs on a handful of calendars. Employed in just about every industry, these professionals keep their team focused on company initiatives and work to cut costs, reduce risk, and ultimately boost efficiency—making them worthy of their healthy compensation. The Project Management Professional 6th Edition Training can give you a major edge in the job hunt by effectively preparing you to ace the latest PMP certification exam.

With more than 45 lectures and 30 hours of training at your disposal, this collection will teach you the essentials of project lifecycles, risk management, and other concepts critical to successfully executing company initiatives. You'll explore best practices for project management with predictive and adaptive lifecycles, and take your training further with regularly updated content. Take the first step toward launching your project management career with lifetime access to the Project Management Professional 6th Edition Training, on sale for $19.

