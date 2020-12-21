Earth to Media: Don’t Echo Idiotic Trumpworld Biden Memes

One of the things Donald Trump has done brilliantly, perhaps the only thing he’s done brilliantly (and he’s had a lot of help from the conservative media), is to create the false impression that his family of grifters and gangsters is somehow equivalent to the family of the Democrat he’s running against. And these false equivalences have worked extremely well for the first family, allowing the president to install family members in nebulous government positions. Not even Richard Nixon dreamed of installing Tricia as a senior adviser.

Between Hunter Biden’s tax investigation and Jill Biden’s dissertation, the Trump media complex has been extremely busy lately. Sure, Jared Kushner created a shell company to pay members of the Trump family, but how dare Jill Biden call herself doctor?

Well, I’m here to say these things are not equal, not even a little. Every time the mainstream media covers these “scandals” as equal, they are letting the Trump family off the hook for criming. I’m here to tell you that scamming your own donors and maybe stealing their money is not the same as calling yourself doctor, especially when you are in fact a doctor, and these false equivalencies are journalistic malpractice.