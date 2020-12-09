The Perfect Holiday Decor Accent Is One You Don’t Have to Put Away at the End of the Season

I’m not gonna lie, I like holiday decorations as much as the next person, but I absolutely hate putting everything away when the season is over. On one hand, it’s a partially inherited trait that I cannot seem to shake, since my mother sometimes didn’t take her Christmas tree down until February. On the other hand, she was really crazy for seasonal décor, while I can take it or leave it. Still, it’s nice to have at least a little something festive at this time a year, and the Lakeside Collection Unscented Decorative White Christmas Candle is perfect.

For one thing, this tree-shaped candle really is lovely. Personally, I think the white color adds a touch of elegance, as well as festivity, to its surroundings. But the best thing about the candle is that it’s a holiday decoration which not only looks good, but also basically self-destructs (read: melts!) throughout the season, leaving nothing to put away once the holidays draw to a close.

Simply place it in a holder where the hot wax can accumulate. Since the wick runs down the entire length of the candle, the tree will just melt down as it does, from the top down. The rest of the candle will still look good at every stage.

The candle is made from paraffin wax, and it has no smell, so everyone can enjoy how it looks without being bothered by odors. It can be placed almost anywhere, from fireplaces to entry way or coffee tables. It could also make a great gift.I can’t imagine that anyone actually enjoys hauling dead trees to the curb in early January, so why not enjoy a chic, no muss, no fuss self-destructing tree candle?

