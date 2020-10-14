Control Everything with This Echo Dot + Smart Plug Bundle

Snag an Echo Dot + Smart Plug for 68% off

This is the bundle you need to start your smart home. The Echo Dot is the starter Alexa, and with a smart plug installed you can add voice control to any outlet. Turn off the lights or turn on the coffee maker, the world is yours.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Is your home not the sharpest tool in the shed? This is the bundle you need to upgrade your home and boost its IQ. With an Echo Dot around, you’ll have the ability to ask Alexa anything, and the smart plug add on allows you to have her control an outlet. That means she can turn on lights, the coffee maker, whatever the smart plug is connected to. Just a reminder, kindness goes a long way.

Echo Dot + Smart Plug 68% Off Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.