Eddie Bauer Is Taking Up to 50% Off Jeans for Men and Women

I am in the camp that one can never have too many pairs of jeans. If you also feel the same, take advantage of Eddie Bauer’s one-day flash sale on jeans. Pick up a pair for as low as $20.

The top-rated women’s Voyager Jeans are down to $40 (50% off) and feature four-way stretch and a cotton/poly/spandex blend that is both breathable and moisture-wicking. Best of all, they’re stain resistant, so you can put them through the ringer and come out unscathed. Men should pick up the Straight Fit Authentic Jeans now that they’re down to $30 (50% off). These straight leg jeans are handcrafted to keep you looking great and feeling great. Whichever pair you pick up from the sale, you’re getting high-quality denim for a killer price. | Shop at Eddie Bauer >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.