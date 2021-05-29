Eddie Bauer’s K-6 Boots are Stylish, Sturdy, and Require No Break-in Time

Scouting Report: The Eddie Bauer K-6 Women’s Hiking Boot is the perfect balance of style and substance. It’s comfortable right out of the box, entirely waterproof, and will look good even off the trail.

I have always understood that when it comes to hiking gear, it’s form over function. All the footwear I’ve owned for my whitewater rafting trips, car camping treks, hikes, and walks through nature have been, well, not exactly my style. But, they kept my feet secure and safe while I scrambled up rock faces and sloshed through streams. Finally, I found a pair that can keep up with what I demand and looks good at the same time. Enter, the Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot.

K-6 Women's Hiking Boot Shop at Eddie Bauer $

The K-6 Boot isn’t a new style for the brand — it first made its way to the Eddie Bauer catalog in 1964 — it was new for me. While I was warned by friends not to wear them before they were broken in, I had high hopes. The ergonomic polyurethane footbed and supportive heel cup kept my foot from slipping all over the place, which is what inevitably leads to blisters. Not a raw spot was to be had, even after 3+ miles of walking. These boots, similar to the ones made famous by Cherly Strayed in Wild, boast a waterproof full-grain leather upper (plus a WeatherEdge waterproof/breathable membrane for extra protection). I took these boots up and around a trail to the Kaaterskill Falls in upstate New York and they looked no worse for wear after taking a dunk in a stream and scaling stone stairs. The sturdy lug sole meant that I could firmly plant my feet on uneven ground without feeling wobbly.

For more arduous backpacking hikes, I may resort back to a more heavy-duty pair, but for short day hikes that culminate at a friend’s house or place to eat, these will be my go-to. They’re comfortable, don’t need any time to break in, and are just so damn stylish.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.