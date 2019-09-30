Eddie Bauer's Best-Selling Flannel Shirt is 50% Off Right Now

Fall is in full swing so it’s time to break out the flannel. And if there’s one place to stockpile on flannel, it’s Eddie Bauer. Right now, you can stock your closet with a fistful of flannels all for 50% off, plus up to 60% off dozens of other styles.

Stine's Favorite Flannel Boyfriend Shirt is the perfect oversized plaid flannel (and the brand’s best-selling flannel shirt) that comes in nine different styles of plaid. Get it in regular, petite, or tall length for $35. Guys can grab the Eddie Bauer Expedition Performance Flannel Shirt for $40. This performance-forward flannel has FreeHeat polyester made to keep you warm, FreeDry tech for moisture-wicking, and rear side pleats for mobility. Get all your flannel needs in one place while they’re on sale.

And you can even pair your flannel with a whole bunch of other select styles that are up to 60% offs. Like the women’s Voyager Jeans for $40. They’re made with four-way stretch and moisture-wicking tech to keep you comfortable and dry. Guys can grab the Flex Jeans for $38, with a brushed interior and an added 2% spandex for mobility. | Shop at Eddie Bauer >

