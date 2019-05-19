Nothing Beats These Compact Handheld Egg Weights For Working Out While Traveling

As a short person, I’ve often been told that good things come in small packages. It may be true, but it's even better, as far as I’m concerned, when those small things also pack a hefty punch.Egg Weights are one example of just this sort of combination, literally: little but mighty, Egg Weights are highly portable, easier on sensitive wrists, and add numerous benefits to boxing, running, or any other workout.

Coming in dense metal weights ranging from 1 to 5 pounds, the ergonomic Egg Weights slip comfortably around your middle finger and into your grip, making it easier to build muscle, tone, and burn extra calories while you punch the air, run, or even keep your arms straight in Warrior 2. They fit into your palms surprisingly naturally (even with my very little hands), and add a noticeable extra intensity to any workout. Used by certain Olympic athletes to train, Egg Weights says their product is scientifically proven to increase the intensity of any movement from 28-62 percent according to their site. It certainly feels that way.

What I also like is that Egg Weights can reduce stress and risk of injury compared to dumbells, taking some of the pressure off certain joints. Unlike dumbells, you aren’t using your already-taxed-from-typing wrists to grip the weights — instead, you're engaging your shoulders and arms more fully. If you get sore wrists from lifting weights as I do, these will help.

Another huge added bonus for me is the fact that Egg Weights are so compact. They come with a nice carrying case, smaller than most toiletry bags, and though they’ll add some extra weight to your suitcase, they won’t take up much space at all. I pack them whenever I’m going somewhere where I might not be able to hit a gym but still want to be able to tone or amp up a quick home workout.

The most common way I use them is to get on the floor in Boat Pose, boxing diagonally as I twist my abs. It quickly gets my heart rate up and works out multiple parts of my body at once. I’ll also use them to punch the air when I need to get some aggression out or to add toning as I dancercise alone in my room. It helps to have a solid beat playing in your wireless headphones to egg you on as well. (Sorry, couldn’t resist.)

It’s definitely worth the investment for this small-but-punchy fitness tool — and if you want to get one as a gift for the knockout in your life, you can even purchase a monogrammed pair.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.