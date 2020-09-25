Either Fauci Walks Away from Trump’s Disaster, or He Owns It

Who was that masked man going nuclear on Trump proxy and part-time ophthalmologist Sen. Rand Paul?

Could that be Anthony Fauci, usually as buttoned down as his shirts, shooting down Paul’s nonsense about COVID-19, the same Dr. Paul who tested positive for the virus and then swanned around the Capitol without telling anyone? Yes, the same Paul who praised Sweden’s herd immunity that didn’t save lives or its economy, and dumped on New York’s draconian measures that ultimately did and Fauci’s “authoritarian mandates” of “the nanny state.”

Dr. Fauci was having none of it. “I challenge that,” he said and asked for more time, “because this happens with Senator Rand all the time. On community immunity—Paul’s euphemism for killing us to save us—Fauci told the lawmaker “You’re not listening,” and that if he believed that 22 percent of the New York population testing positive constitutes herd immunity, “You’re alone in that.”