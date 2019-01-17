One of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s long-suffering lovers testified Thursday that he asked her to traffic marijuana less than one year after their first tryst.

“Until today, I’m still confused—because I thought that we were romantically involved,” said Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez, who is taking the stand against the married Guzman under a deal with prosecutors.

Guzman’s self-described gal pal was arrested in 2017 while trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico over alleged involvement in a cocaine conspiracy.

One of the prosecutors trying Guzman on 17 drug trafficking counts in Brooklyn federal court, asked Sanchez who she worked with.

“With Joaquin Guzman Loera — the head, the main leader of the Sinaloa Cartel,” she said.

They met in late 2010 and in early 2011, Guzman made his move, sending her several cell phones by courier.

After she received the second phone, he called about two hours later. They started meeting up about once or twice per month. He invited her to a waterfront home in Los Cabos that boasted a pool and jacuzzi, Sanchez said.

“He wanted to have a more stable relationship with me,” she said.

Guzman is married to one-time beauty queen Emma Coronel, and they reportedly got hitched in 2007, meaning the alleged infidelity took place four years into their union.

In October 2011, Guzman sent Sanchez to the mountains, where he asked her to send him 400-kilo shipments of marijuana by plane. He wanted farmers to accept payment on credit, but Sanchez refused.

“I thought it was unfair,” she claimed, saying the farmers worked too hard to get stiffed in the end.

Guzman, meanwhile, was a demanding boss, contacting her “every day, at all hours.”

“I had to climb a tall hill every morning and evening...so I could get a signal,” she testified.

Guzman also kept telling her to buy higher-quality bud.

“I was actually sending him packages with seeds because I wanted him to get upset with me, so he would ask me to come back,” she said. “But I did not manage it.”

“Was he paying you at all?” the prosecutor asked.

“No,” Sanchez said.