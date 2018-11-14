El Chapo Prosecutors Move to Strike His Lawyer’s Entire Opening Statement

The Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office has hit back against claims lobbed by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s defense lawyer on Tuesday that the alleged drug lord was targeted for prosecution because of a corruption conspiracy involving Mexico’s presidents, and asked the judge to disqualify these arguments.

In a court filing overnight, prosecutors asked Judge Brian Cogan to strike defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman’s opening statement. Lichtman claimed in his opening that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, Guzman’s alleged partner in drug crime, was the cartel’s true leader—and that he had evaded prosecution due to rampant graft.

“He bribed the entire government of Mexico—including the current president of Mexico,” Lichtman alleged, further claiming “the current and former president of Mexico received hundreds of millions in bribes from Mayo…”

Lichtman pointed out that Zambada, 70, had somehow managed to slip through the cracks, despite facing indictment in the U.S. like his purported counterpart—and having a $5 million bounty on his head.

In earlier motions, prosecutors said in their missive, “the government argued that the court should preclude the defendant from arguing to the jury that the governments of the United States and Mexico selectively targeted him for prosecution. As the government explained in that motion, because the ‘government’s motive in bringing charges against a defendant is irrelevant to guilt, by asking the jury to focus on the government’s conduct, the defense would be encouraging the jury to decide the case based on something other than the elements of the charged crimes.”

The court agreed, but Lichtman took that approach anyway, prosecutors complained, claiming he made a “variety of remarks in his opening statement arguing or suggesting that the government (1) was out to get the defendant because of his status as a “mythical” figure; (2) had chosen to prosecute the defendant rather than other drug traffickers, specifically, his codefendant Ismael Zambada Garcia; and (3) had engaged in outrageous conduct because it was so desperate to prosecute the defendant.”

“Nonetheless, despite the court’s clear ruling in place to avoid this exact situation, Mr. Lichtman chose to present this argument in opening statements in an attempt to improperly sway the jury,” they further wrote in their nine-page request. “Mr. Lichtman’s calculated decision to disregard the court’s order has prejudiced the government; to attempt to rectify that prejudice, the court should strike the statement and instruct the jury to disregard it.”

Lichtman’s opening is expected to continue Wednesday morning.

The issues raised by prosecutors, however, may propel the trial—which has already had brushes with disarray due to jurors dropping out prior to openings—into lengthy squabbling.

Felipe Calderon, who served as Mexico’s president from 2006 to 2012, slammed Lichtman’s claims on Twitter, writing in Spanish, “The claims made by Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s lawyer are absolutely false and reckless. Neither he nor the Sinaloa cartel nor anyone else made payments to me.”

Lichtman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.