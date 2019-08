This is a developing story.

EL PASO—Local and federal law enforcement are responding to a report of a shooting at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday. Officers including SWAT and Homeland Security rushed to seal off the area on the city’s east side.

Ambulances and more than 30 EMTs waited on the perimeter as officers headed in to clear the store.

One witness said on Twitter that they and shoppers were being evacuated from a JCPenney store inside the mall.