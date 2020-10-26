She Was Dying of COVID. But She Made Damn Sure She Voted.

Elaine Cunningham White-Gardner was admitted to the Jersey City Medical Center with COVID-19 on the same weekend President Trump was in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump also had COVID-19 but he was released after three days and helicoptered back to the White House. White-Gardner remained in the ICU in her New Jersey hometown from Oct. 3 through the following week and into the next.

While 74-year-old Trump was exulting in his own good fortune, declaring “I’m immune,” 80-year-old White-Gardner became sicker and sicker. Her every breath became a struggle. She had no way of knowing for certain how it would end.