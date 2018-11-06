MUST WATCH
Election Day Video Roundup: Tears, Long Lines and Poll Dancing
A special themed Video Cheat Sheet captures the range of human emotion experienced by voting.
Brooke Howard
Welcome to an Election Day extra edition of the Video Cheat Sheet, capturing the full range of human emotion experienced by exercising the franchise—right down to an uncontrollable need to dance.
