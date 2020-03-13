Election Officials Scramble as Pandemic Panic Goes National

The novel coronavirus and the 2020 Democratic primary may be on a collision course, with increased fears about COVID-19 becoming more prevalent ahead of a crucial day of voting.

Illinois, Arizona, Florida and Ohio are all set for an election day Tuesday with governors in each state having already declared emergency measures because of the virus. Officials are now balancing assuaging health concerns while encouraging available early voting options in a Democratic primary that may be nearing its end.

"It's a bizarre and kind of sad environment to close a campaign on," Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper said.

More states have been scheduled to vote in the weeks to come, but there are already indications this may change as state governments grapple with how to best handle the unprecedented crisis.

In Louisiana, the secretary of state announced Friday the state plans to postpone its April 4 primary to June 20.

"When I contacted the governor's office, I think that there was some relief in us coming to that decision," Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said during Friday's press conference.

The Secretary of State’s office in Georgia, which is scheduled to vote on March 24, declined to make an on the record comment about its upcoming contest following news of Louisiana's decision.

Amid the health fears, some worry how the virus will impact turnout and poll worker numbers as the response to the health issue continues to evolve. The voting comes as major events, college classes and even the rest of the NBA season have been put on hold to the public as containing COVID-19 troubles the nation.

"Obviously folks are concerned that it will depress turnout and that appropriate steps will not be taken to make everything work as smoothly as they are," said Myrna Pérez, director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program at the Brennan Center. "But I would be hopeful that election administrators will do what they can in the time that they have to put voters more at ease."

The scare comes at a crucial time in the Democratic party. After fielding a massive field of candidates, the major contenders have been winnowed to former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Biden’s string of success since South Carolina has him primed to win the Democratic nomination, just weeks after Sanders was seen as a frontrunner for the top of the ticket following the Nevada caucuses.

Despite Biden outpacing Sanders in voting earlier this week, Sanders committed to staying in the race and debating Biden on Sunday. That makes Tuesday’s next round of voting critical, and could help Sanders make a comeback or relent and leave the race. The 78-year-old failed to win any of the four states set to vote Tuesday when he ran in the Democratic primary in 2016.

Ohio's secretary of state announced earlier this week he was ordering that specific polling places in senior citizen living facilities and nursing locations be moved ahead of the primary. He also encouraged Ohio voters to vote early in the state's primary, whether that be in person or by mail.

Poll workers have also reportedly been a point of concern. A strong election calls for many poll workers, Pepper said, and there's a need for more. In Ohio, the secretary of state and governor are asking people to step up, Pepper said, and he is doing the same.

"A lack of poll workers means you potentially have long lines and other things like that, which are valid concerns," Pepper said.

The situation heading into Tuesday has also sparked concern from Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

"With many of the eleventh hour polling site changes that election officials are making, we anticipate that there may be confusion on the ground and poll workers who will be in the dark about their newly assigned polling site," Clarke said.

The impact on turnout is unknown at this point, she said, but circumstances like a poll worker shortage in one Florida county also troubled her.

"What this moment shows is that election officials are woefully unprepared," she said about the impact of the virus on the primary elections. "I think that officials need to do a better job anticipating events that can disrupt the process and need to do a better job having in place safeguards and contingency plans that can help ensure that voters have access at the end of the day."

Similar precautions to Ohio are also being taken in Illinois, said Matt Dietrich, the spokesman for the Illinois Board of Elections. But Illinois doesn’t have the same top to bottom authority, he added. It follows a "bottom up election system," meaning the 108 local election authorities who conduct the voting and are the ones responsible for the polling places, Dietrich said.

"This is an unprecedented situation," Dietrich said. "But we are hopeful that by taking proper precautions people can balance their sense of civic duty with the need to protect themselves and others from what is emerging as an extremely serious health threat."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued updated guidance for voting sites earlier this week. The advice included telling polling workers to “practice hand hygiene frequently,” and to “clean and disinfect voting-associated equipment routinely.” Voters who plan to cast a ballot in person on Tuesday are being urged by the CDC to head to their polling places at “off-peak times.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s election, a spokesperson for the Florida Democratic party also said in an email Thursday that the party “has decided to postpone or cancel events that would have 250 or more people in attendance for the time being.” A spokesman for the Arizona Democratic Party then announced Friday the cancelation of its election night watch party because “public health is paramount.”

Florida’s leading election official has also made a plea similar to the message sent by her Ohio counterpart.

“Voters with symptoms of #COVID19 can designate someone to pick up their vote-by-mail ballot for them as late as Election Day by filling out affidavits for that designee,” Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee tweeted Tuesday.

In Florida’s Miami-Dade county, an election spokesperson downplayed concerns that the virus could impact turnout. Suzy Trutie, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Elections Department described Florida's presidential preference primary as traditionally seeing low voter turnout.

"So far voters have been voting in the methods and in the numbers that we have anticipated, so we're not concerned," Trutie said. "What we want to ensure is that voters are confident that they can come vote in a safe environment and that the process will be very positive for them and that it won't take much time."

Both Biden and Sanders canceled major campaign events March 10 in Ohio because of public health concerns. The two Democratic contenders each made their own speeches about the pandemic Thursday. And the next Democratic debate, set to be held Sunday, will now take place in Washington D.C. rather than in Arizona and will not have a live audience.

"Something for this scale and this level of concern is something that I haven't seen before,” Pérez, at the Brennan Center, said of the Tuesday’s primaries backdrop.