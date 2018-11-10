Recount Ordered for Florida Governor and Senate Races, Elections Officials Find ‘No Illegal Activity’ in Broward County

Florida’s secretary of state ordered a recount in both the governor and Senate races on Saturday as the Democratic candidates caught up to their Republican opponents in late vote counting and both sides continued to weigh their legal options.

Secretary Ken Detzner issued the order after the unofficial results, which were due Saturday, fell within the margin requiring a recount by law. The results of a machine recount for the governor's race are due by 3 p.m. on Thursday, he said. The Senate race will require a hand recount of ballots.

As of Saturday, unofficial results showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott with a 0.16 percent (less than 13,000 votes) lead over Democrat Bill Nelson in the Senate race, and Republican Ron DeSantis with a 0.42 percent (less than 34,000 votes) lead over Democrat Andrew Gillum in the governor’s race. Anything below 0.5 requires a machine recount.

There will be an additional recount for the agriculture commissioner where Democratic Nikki Fried leads Republican Matt Caldwell by an estimated 5,326 votes or a tiny .06 percent margin.

Gillum who had conceded on Tuesday when it looked as if the margin was beyond recount territory issued a statement via Twitter following the announcement saying, that “I am replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote.”

At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Gillum expressed his desire to see the process carried out, despite the fact that it might not change the margin in the race. He also urged that his supporters and those of his opponent retain dignity and respect throughout the process. Gillum said he is "prepared to accept any outcome" of the election.

Speaking of recount Saturday afternoon, Lt. Governor Carlos López-Cantera criticized Broward and Palm Beach county officials for not being able to finish counting votes sooner and seized on reports that Broward County found an additional 83,000 uncounted votes.

“My concern is that people get their act in order and approach this recount in a manner that will give the voters and the citizens of Florida a little bit of faith in what they’re doing in these offices,” López-Cantera said. “At the very best, this is gross incompetence. At its best.”

Earlier in the week, as news trickled out of Gillum and Nelson gaining ground, Scott led the charge in claiming foul play in the heavily Democratic Broward County, with President Trump later joining in to warn that Democrats were attempting to “steal” the elections.

Four days after the election, the county has turned into a frenzied battleground as its vote counting since Election Day significantly narrowed the Republican leads that initially made Scott and fellow Republican DeSantis so certain of their victories.

Republican protesters, far-right conspiracy theorists, and Trump have all suggested something insidious is afoot.

On Saturday, apparently in reaction to the recount, Trump took to Twitter to reiterate those claims. “ Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely!” he wrote.

While Scott ordered law enforcement to investigate the alleged electoral fraud at a dramatic press conference on Thursday, election officials called nonsense on his allegations Saturday.

Sarah Revell, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Elections, told the Miami Herald monitors were on site Broward county, from Election Day on and “no illegal activity” was witnessed.

“Our staff has seen no evidence of criminal activity at this time,” Revell was quoted as saying.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also announced Friday that it had not received any reports of criminal activity at the polls in Broward County, nor had Scott asked for an investigation to be opened into voter fraud in the area, despite his public declaration to that effect.