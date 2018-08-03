Eliminate Lumps and Ice Chips in Your Morning Smoothie

Making fresh smoothies should be an easy part of your wellness routine, but most blenders make the process as lumpy as their under-blended drinks. If you’re sick of stomaching chunks of frozen banana or protein powder, look no further than the The PureMix Jug Blender.

This blender has a patented measuring lid that helps you get the right ratio of each ingredient, an auto-pulse blending function that keeps the smoothie at the right consistency, and a Smoothie2Go blending cup that has its own blade attachment so you can blend on the move if you're really crunched for time. The removable blade assembly is dishwasher-safe, so you can clean up quickly.

This entire set is usually $79.99 but you can get the Braun PureMix JugBlender and the Smoothie2Go Set for just $40 today.

