Elizabeth Adams Was Hollywood’s Favorite Madam Before Heidi Fleiss

The biggest power players in today’s Hollywood are pretty obvious: the money mavens and creative minds behind the studios and streaming platforms that have been keeping us afloat with pandemic binges. The list is predictable…and incredibly boring considering the juicy history of 20th-century Hollywood.

If you time travelled just a few decades into the past, you would encounter influential characters of a different ilk, women like Elizabeth Adams who worked in the shadows and from the comfort of her plush satin bed and who tallied her power in the secrets she held.

After more than a decade of running her very lucrative trade, Elizabeth Adams decided to do a marketing refresh in 1985 with new business cards that advertised: “Alex’s Aviary, beautiful and exotic birds.” Three years later, the 56-year-old Madam Alex, as she was known, would be charged with pandering, pimping, and receiving stolen property for her role as one of the biggest pimps to the Hollywood stars.