Elizabeth Warren Finally Embraces the Idea of Breaking the Glass Ceiling

Round One of the first real fight of the Democratic primary was scheduled to take place on stage at Drake University in Des Moines Tuesday, the last debate before the Iowa caucuses.

The preliminary bout took place in the days leading up to the CNN debate when Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the best of friends unexpectedly became the bitterest of enemies.

The signal the debate could be the continuation of the Sanders-Warren war by other means came at the outset when Bernie, either distracted or unable to hide his feelings, didn’t shake Warren’s hand until she stuck it right in front of him. It looked like kumbaya a half hour later when Warren name-checked Sanders positively on their similar trade policies and he name checked her back.