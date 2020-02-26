Elizabeth Warren Inspired a Debate That Fucking Sucked

If I wanted to listen to white Boomers yell about accomplishments, I could have volunteered to answer phones in the Oberlin admissions office on the day that rejection letters went out to legacy applicants. Instead, I watched Tuesday’s South Carolina Democratic primary debate.

Make no mistake, Tuesday’s debate—and pardon my use of a jargony political term here— fucking sucked. Everybody who isn’t currently or hoping to one day be paid by CBS agrees. It was to the Democratic party what Season 2 was to True Detective, what a soul patch is to an otherwise marginally attractive male face, what a speakerphone is to a funeral.

Even the ads fucking sucked. “Fact! We all love video doorbells!” said one of the creepy twins from that channel about home improvement I never watch because I’m a millennial who won’t own a home until the next housing crisis depresses the market enough that I can afford it. No, we don’t love video doorbells.