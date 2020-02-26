Elizabeth Warren Inspired a Debate That Fucking Sucked

SHOUTFEST

After she dominated the last debate, every Democrat tied to imitate her approach. Everybody was aggrieved, everybody was incensed, everybody wanted to speak to the manager.

Erin Gloria Ryan

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Win McNamee

If I wanted to listen to white Boomers yell about accomplishments, I could have volunteered to answer phones in the Oberlin admissions office on the day that rejection letters went out to legacy applicants. Instead, I watched Tuesday’s South Carolina Democratic primary debate. 

Make no mistake, Tuesday’s debate—and pardon my use of a jargony political term here— fucking sucked. Everybody who isn’t currently or hoping to one day be paid by CBS agrees. It was to the Democratic party what Season 2 was to True Detective, what a soul patch is to an otherwise marginally attractive male face, what a speakerphone is to a funeral. 

Even the ads fucking sucked. “Fact! We all love video doorbells!” said one of the creepy twins from that channel about home improvement I never watch because I’m a millennial who won’t own a home until the next housing crisis depresses the market enough that I can afford it. No, we don’t love video doorbells. 