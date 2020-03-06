Warren Should Send Sanders Packing, and It Sounds Like She Might

So now there are none, women, that is, running for president, leaving out the quixotic Tulsi Gabbard.

Elizabeth Warren suspended her campaign Thursday but didn’t do what others have done — endorse Joe Biden, the candidate her party has coalesced around as the one who can deprive Donald Trump of another four years. Bernie Sanders, who’s treated his so-called friend like gum on his shoe in the course of his campaign, is hoping that means her endorsement will come his way. He might now want to hold his breath.

Warren should send Sanders packing in a Massachusetts minute, and it sounds like she might.