Elizabeth Warren Tears Into Facebook Over Leaked Mark Zuckerberg Audio

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday morning tore into Facebook following a report containing leaked audio from the company’s top executive and founder.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed a question about Warren’s plan to break up big tech companies during an internal Q&A session and expressed concern about the prospect. According to the leaked audio, obtained by The Verge, the social-media scion said: “If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government.”

Warren responded on Twitter by saying: “What would really ‘suck’ is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy.”

In March, Warren introduced a proposal to break up major tech companies like Facebook, Amazon and Google.

The social media giant specifically has become the target of ire among many Democratic presidential candidates, for its misuse of data and allowance for a Russian disinformation campaign on the platform during the 2016 presidential election.