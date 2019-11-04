Elizabeth Warren’s Finally Got a Plan for Medicare for All, but Will It Help Elect Trump?

You probably read a lot about health care over the past week. But here’s one piece of health-care-related news I’m betting you missed: The Georgetown University Health Policy Institute released a report showing that from 2016 to 2018, around 400,000 children lost health-care coverage.

Yes, that’s from the last year of the Obama administration through the second year of the Trump administration, and no, that’s not a coincidence. Here’s how CNN summarized the situation: “Several factors have contributed to the bump in uninsured rates for children, the center says. They include: efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut Medicaid, delays in funding the Children's Health Insurance Plan, the effective elimination of the individual mandate penalty, cuts to Affordable Care Act enrollment outreach and advertising and an increase in state-based eligibility checks for Medicaid.”

That’s five factors. Gee, who’s behind them? The Republican Party. Every one of them. Republicans are the ones trying to repeal the ACA, cutting Medicaid, delaying CHIP funding, eliminating the mandate penalty (in their 2017 tax bill), cutting enrollment funding, and, at the state level, toughening eligibility requirements.