Elizabeth Warren’s Plan to Smash Facebook Could Work—and Boy, Do We Need It To

My first day at Facebook felt like summiting a personal and professional mountain. In early 2010, Facebook’s Washington, D.C., office was little more than a loft in Dupont Circle. It bristled with Silicon Valley techie energy transported to the buttoned-up East Coast. We were going to change the world.

By the time I left Facebook in 2012, I had been an intern, an “extern,” a Public Policy Communications associate and a communications contractor. During my tenure, Facebook was still an emerging force on Capitol Hill. We spent much of our time persuading members of Congress to set up accounts and (then-new) Facebook Pages. Early familiarity, the idea went, would help Facebook avoid the regulatory hostility Microsoft faced in the 1990s.

For a time, it looked like that strategy might work.