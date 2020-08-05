Ellen DeGeneres’ Celebrity Defenders Are Only Making Things Worse

It takes a special kind of narcissism to read about a major TV personality allegedly turning a blind eye toward a toxic work environment only to say, “Well she’s only ever been nice to me!” And yet, as several A-listers rush to defend Ellen DeGeneres, that’s precisely what they’ve done—throw lit matches on a gasoline-soaked reputation.

In the wake of DeGeneres’ apology to staff and promise to make changes behind the scenes, a coven of sanctimonious A-listers has rushed to her defense. But their statements of support, which focus on their own experiences with the talk-show host, have been tone-deaf at best—especially given the fact that the only celebrity we need to hear from is Dakota Johnson.

On Twitter Katy Perry wrote, “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought... to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”