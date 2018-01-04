Ellen DeGeneres Fires Back at Eric Trump for ‘Deep State’ Tweet: ‘Which One Is Eric?’

“If you know me at all, you know I don’t pay attention to politics,” Ellen DeGeneres said during her show on Wednesday. “But unfortunately, politics pay attention to me.”

The host was referring to her unexpected appearance in a recent tweet from Eric Trump, who used the fact that Twitter suggested he follow her, along with former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, as evidence of the so-called “Deep State.”

“I have some questions,” DeGeneres said. “First of all, which one is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah? Second, what is Deep State? Is it near Dollywood? Because I’m in if it is.”

DeGeneres called the tweet “the craziest thing I’ve seen all week,” adding that she saw “the movie with the lady having sex with the fish” this week and “this beats that.”

“Apparently, Eric Trump thinks Twitter is trying to trick him into following liberals,” DeGeneres continued. Explaining to her audience that the “Deep State” is supposed to be a secret group trying to “undermine” the president, she added, “which is ridiculous, because no one has undermined Donald Trump more than Donald Trump.”

“Eric, I just want to say I’m honored that you think I’m powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy,” she said. Even if some wanted her to be part of the “Deep State,” she said she doesn’t have the time. “I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays,” she said, “on Wednesday Beyoncé and I host an Illuminati brunch, and then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby.”

DeGeneres also had some more logical explanations for why Twitter suggested Eric Trump follow her, namely that both of his sisters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, already follow her on the platform.

“Maybe you should follow me,” she told Eric Trump. “Because I post a lot of cute videos. We might not agree on politics, but I think we can both agree that this is cute.”

With that, she returned to more comfortable territory: a video of a cat massaging a dog.