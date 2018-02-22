Ellen Fires Back at Trump: ‘When You Mess With Oprah, You Mess With Me’

Oprah Winfrey decided to take the high road when Ellen DeGeneres brought up President Donald Trump’s recent tweet calling her “very insecure” and daring her to run against him in 2020.

“I don’t like giving negativity power,” Winfrey said, explaining that the tweet prompted her to review the 60 Minutes segment to which Trump was referring in order to see if she could find the same “biased and slanted” questions he had seen. “I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about,” she said.

DeGeneres was less magnanimous toward the president when she brought up the tweets in her most political monologue since she went after Eric Trump.

“Oh no you didn’t,” the host told Trump after reading his tweet to her studio audience. “No, no, no, he’s gone too far. Oprah is my friend. And when you mess with Oprah, you mess with me.”

She proceeded to break down Trump’s tweet line by line. “Here is Oprah speaking in front of her colleagues and it doesn’t seem like she’s insecure,” DeGeneres said before playing a clip of her galvanizing Golden Globes speech.

For contrast, she showed the video of Trump “speaking in front of his colleagues” at a GOP debate during the 2016 campaign about the size of his hands and insisting there is “no problem” when it comes to his penis size.

“You know, everyone knows that when you talk about how big your hands are, it means you’re very secure,” DeGeneres said. From there, she compared how Winfrey helped people on her talk show by giving out free cars to the way Trump threw paper towels at victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“President Trump, it’s time for an aha moment,” she added, using a favorite phrase of Winfrey’s. “You’re not just some guy on Twitter anymore, you’re the president for all of us. It is your job to unite people and you don’t do it by attacking people, especially Oprah.”

“I mean, George Washington may be the father of our country, but Oprah is the mother of our country,” DeGeneres declared.