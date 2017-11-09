Ellen Stands by Wife Portia De Rossi, Who Claims Steven Seagal Exposed Himself to Her

The actress Portia de Rossi has accused Steven Seagal of sexually harassing her and exposing himself during an audition.

She claimed in a tweet that the actor unzipped his trousers in front of her and sexually propositioned her.

De Rossi is married to the talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres, who wrote a supportive tweet in response.

Seagal has so far not responded to the accusation.

The actress joins a roll-call of other women who have accused Seagal of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Last week, Julianna Margulies said she was sexually harassed by the actor, who intimidated her by showing her a gun in a hotel room

She said that, when she was 23, a female casting director told her Seagal wanted to go over a scene with her in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night.

Margulies, who will next be seen on AMC’s Dietland, told Sirius that when she arrived at the hotel room, the female casting director who had promised to be there was not present and Seagal was armed with a gun.

“I got to the hotel around 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was alone and he made sure that I saw his gun, I had never seen a gun in real life,” she continued. “I got out of there unscathed… I never was raped, and I never was harmed. I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room.”

She said she “screamed” her way out of the room.

Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero told The Hollywood Reporter that she was invited to his room for a “private audition” in 1996.

B ecause she was suspicious about this request, she said she brought along a female casting director.

Guerrero claims that the actor and producer made her perform in front of him as he sat on a throne in a silk robe. She alleged that he said she could have a bigger role if she gave him a “private audition,” which she refused.

Similar allegations were made by actress Rae Dawn Chong, who said she knocked on Seagal’s door to confirm that she had made the appointment, only to have Seagal answer in his bathrobe.

“I stood outside the open door mortified that I was told to go to this meeting,” she said. “My heart broke because my agency had obviously pimped me out to this creep.”

Seagal opened the door, she said, and the actor “walked across his room and sat in a chair and manspread so I could see his junk. But he casually covered back up as if it was a mistake.”

After she declined his invitation to enter the room, Chong said, “then he asked if my blouse was silk and could he feel it. I said, ‘You know what silk feels like’ and I left.”

She claims that following the audition Seagal continued to leave “sex messages” on her answering machine “for years.”

Seagal has not responded to these allegations.