 Skip to main content
DÉJÀ VU

Trump Hit by ‘Emergency’ Bid to Keep Name Off New Landmark

The Kennedy Center isn’t the only building the president wants to try to claim for his own.

Donald Trump

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

By Janna Brancolini

Donald Trump has been hit with an emergency motion seeking to block him from carving his name onto the independent, privately owned United States Institute of Peace building.

Elon Musk
NO PEACE

US Peace Institute Fires Staff After Dramatic DOGE Standoff

Kenneal Patterson

The administration has been locked in a legal battle for more than a year with members of the board who were ousted by Trump as he sought to take over the institute.

Like the beleaguered Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Trump declared the USIP—which was created by Congress as a nonpartisan, independent nonprofit committed to promoting democracy worldwide—the “Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace” and added his name to the building’s headquarters in December.

President Donald Trump's name, added to the United States Institute of Peace building months after Trump tried to dismantle the independent agency.

The president is apparently not satisfied that his name currently appears in removable bolted-on letters instead of being carved into the building's façade like the rest of the USIP's name.

Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

His name, however, was written in removable letters that were bolted onto the façade.

Apparently “unsatisfied with the relative impermanence of external lettering,” the administration now plans to carve Trump’s name into the building even though the litigation is still playing out, according to the emergency motion.

“The building—which was largely funded by private donations to USIP as a tax-exempt nonprofit corporation—is a work of expressive architecture designed to be ‘symbolic of USIP’s’ independent ‘mission,’” the motion argued. “Alteration of the design to impose a different message would cause irreparable harm.”

Play Video

A contractor has already been chosen, and a formal request has been made for the work to begin, according to the motion.

The administration began trying to dismantle the nonprofit in February 2025 as part of Elon Musk’s murky DOGE initiative to shrink the federal government, including firing its president, George Moose, and most of the USIP board.

A federal judge ruled in May 2025 that the administration’s actions were unlawful and reinstated the fired board members, but the appellate court stayed the ruling a month later while the appeals process plays out.

US President Donald Trump is seen aboard Air Force One checking a Kennedy Center large printout after landing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on September 16, 2026. Trump, who is returning from Gastonia, North Carolina after campaigning for Republican US Senate candidate Michael Whatley, threatened on September 15, 2026 to keep the Kennedy Center closed for good.

President Trump has threatened to demolish the Kennedy Center if he can't add his name to the living memorial to President John F. Kennedy Jr.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The emergency motion argued that thanks to the stay, the briefing in the case has dragged on for almost a full year past the original briefing schedule, and asked the court to order the administration to maintain the status quo in the meantime.

The motion also pointed to Trump’s repeated attempts to put his name on the side of the Kennedy Center, despite a federal court ruling multiple times that Congress clearly established the storied arts venue as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy alone.

Donald Trump and the Kennedy Center closed.
TRUMP HAS LEFT THE BUILDING

Kennedy Center Closed Off as Panicked Trump Defies Judge

Sarah Ewall-Wice

“Notwithstanding the importance that the President and his supporters place on attaching his name to notable buildings,” the administration will “suffer no harm or prejudice whatsoever if they are precluded from carving the President’s name into the USIP building unless and until this litigation concludes in their favor,” the motion argued.

Reached for comment by the Daily Beast, spokesperson Anna Kelly repeated Trump’s false claim that he has “ended eight wars in less than a year” and said the USIP is now “both beautifully and aptly named.”

“The United States Institute of Peace was once a bloated, useless entity that blew $50 million per year while delivering no peace,” Kelly said in a statement.

Now it stands “as a powerful reminder of what strong leadership can accomplish for global stability. Frivolous litigation to stymie these efforts should be rejected,” she added.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW