Eminem Comes for Trump in Fiery BET Hip Hop Awards Freestyle: ‘We F*ckin’ Hate Trump’

Back in 2004, the rapper Eminem trotted out Donald Trump to “endorse” him during a spoof MTV special titled The Shady National Convention. “I’m Donald Trump, I’m always right! I know a winner when I see one. And Donald Trump is telling you right now, Slim Shady is a winner,” Trump announced to an ecstatic crowd. “He’s got brains, he’s got guts, and he’s got Donald Trump’s vote. Ladies and gentlemen, our great candidate, Slim Shady!”

Well, by the sound of it, President Trump does not have Eminem’s vote.

On Tuesday night, the Detroit native surprised the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 with a solo cypher dedicated to the president. The a capella cypher opens with Eminem in a parking lot, surrounding by various people, spewing lines aimed at Trump like, “But we better give Obama props / because what we got in the office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

During the four-and-a-half-mintue cypher, Eminem had to take frequent pauses to cool down from evident frustration.

“Intensity heightened, tension rising. Trump, when it comes to giving a shit, you’re stingy as I am—except when it come to having the balls to go against me, you hide them cause you don’t have the fucking nuts like an empty asylum.”

The hip-hop artist addressed allegations of racism and bias levied against Trump, his “extravagant trips back-and-forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions / same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered, then does it more,” his Twitter habits, his “endorsement of Bannon,” his “support for the Klansmen,” his “racist ninety-four-year-old grandpa,” his disrespectful comments about Senator John McCain’s military service, the border wall, his anti-immigrant politices, and his seeming obsession with NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem to protest systemic racism in America.

“This is for Colin [Kaepernick], ball up a fist!” exclaimed Eminem. “And keep that shit balled, like Donald the bitch!”

The rapper ended the cypher by imploring his supporters to oppose President Trump.

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you either for or against. And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split, or who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this,” offered Eminem, before flipping Trump the bird.

He added, “The rest of America, stand up. We love our military, and we love our country, but we fuckin’ hate Trump!”

Watch it here: