Emma Stone’s Latest Look Sparks Bewildered ‘Filler Face’ Rumors

Emma Stone’s presence in Paris has heads turning and people talking, but not for any of the usual reasons celebrities hope to garner buzz.

Stone, a two-time Academy Award winner for Best Actress, consistently excels at stepping into a range of characters and time periods. However, some fans are declaring the 36-year-old star “unrecognizable” after photos began circulating on social media that showed Stone sitting alongside Lisa of the K-pop group Blackpink at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Show. (For what it’s worth, we recognized her instantly.)

Lisa and Emma Stone at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show WWD/WWD via Getty Images

At first glance, little seemed out of the ordinary about the Poor Things actress’s appearance at the Paris show on Sept. 30. Stone styled her chin-length hair in a chic bob and wore fresh, pink-toned makeup. She kept her outfit simple, too, opting for a knit, cream-colored set. But it was Stone’s face itself that prompted speculation across social media platforms, with fans hypothesizing about the “work” Stone has undergone.

“That plastic surgeon deserves jail time,” one incensed user wrote on X, while another mused that Stone “got the fox eye and lip filler combo to erase the familiarity of her foremothers’ plight.” Others have juxtaposed older images of Stone side by side with the shots from Paris Fashion Week to compare her face’s past and present looks. On Reddit, an observer wrote, “She looks like a yassified [sic] version of herself," while another mused that Stone now “looks like Margot Robbie” on the same thread.

Emma Stone got a new face and the girls have been dying for 40 days & 40 nights 😩 pic.twitter.com/LYnCzvmiOl — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) October 1, 2025

Some internet sleuths delved deeper with their guesses. “It [pisses me off] so much when their teeth are straight [as f***], face not scrunching when they cry, lips wrinkle-free because it’s been Juverderm-ed to death,” one Redditor wrote. They added, “Don’t even get me started on all the perfectly laid laminated eyebrows.”

Other fans defended the star, saying the photos from the Paris fashion show were probably the result of lighting tricks. User @_wallstreedev wrote, “Probably just lens distortion. She’s still the same Emma.” The user posted their theory alongside a second shot of Stone from the same event as supporting evidence.

Some social media users defended Stone, noting that her face in the viral photo may have simply fallen victim to "lens distortion." WWD/WWD via Getty Images

Emma Stone has not yet publicly commented on the frenzy. Personally, I don’t think Stone’s appearance in Paris was drastically different from her look at a Broadway show on Sept. 10.

Emma Stone with her husband, Dave McCary, on September 10, 2025. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Even when comparing Stone’s face between 2024 and 2025, it’s hard to see much of a difference:

On left, Emma Stone at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 11, 2024; on right, Emma Stone at Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025. Getty Images