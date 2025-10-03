Emma Stone’s Latest Look Sparks Bewildered ‘Filler Face’ Rumors

Emma Stone’s presence in Paris has heads turning and people talking, but not for any of the usual reasons celebrities hope to garner buzz.
Stone, a two-time Academy Award winner for Best Actress, consistently excels at stepping into a range of characters and time periods. However, some fans are declaring the 36-year-old star “unrecognizable” after photos began circulating on social media that showed Stone sitting alongside Lisa of the K-pop group Blackpink at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Show. (For what it’s worth, we recognized her instantly.)
At first glance, little seemed out of the ordinary about the Poor Things actress’s appearance at the Paris show on Sept. 30. Stone styled her chin-length hair in a chic bob and wore fresh, pink-toned makeup. She kept her outfit simple, too, opting for a knit, cream-colored set. But it was Stone’s face itself that prompted speculation across social media platforms, with fans hypothesizing about the “work” Stone has undergone.
“That plastic surgeon deserves jail time,” one incensed user wrote on X, while another mused that Stone “got the fox eye and lip filler combo to erase the familiarity of her foremothers’ plight.” Others have juxtaposed older images of Stone side by side with the shots from Paris Fashion Week to compare her face’s past and present looks. On Reddit, an observer wrote, “She looks like a yassified [sic] version of herself," while another mused that Stone now “looks like Margot Robbie” on the same thread.
Some internet sleuths delved deeper with their guesses. “It [pisses me off] so much when their teeth are straight [as f***], face not scrunching when they cry, lips wrinkle-free because it’s been Juverderm-ed to death,” one Redditor wrote. They added, “Don’t even get me started on all the perfectly laid laminated eyebrows.”
Other fans defended the star, saying the photos from the Paris fashion show were probably the result of lighting tricks. User @_wallstreedev wrote, “Probably just lens distortion. She’s still the same Emma.” The user posted their theory alongside a second shot of Stone from the same event as supporting evidence.
Emma Stone has not yet publicly commented on the frenzy. Personally, I don’t think Stone’s appearance in Paris was drastically different from her look at a Broadway show on Sept. 10.
Even when comparing Stone’s face between 2024 and 2025, it’s hard to see much of a difference:
Perhaps you’ll spot some telltale sign I’m simply missing. One thing I’m sure of: People have been playing the “what work has she had done?” guessing game about women in entertainment since before Stone was even born, and the game shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.