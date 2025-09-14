It takes a true leading man to show up to the Emmy Awards with half his buttons undone and still look better dressed than any other guy on the red carpet. With his ruffled hair and the casual cool of a 53-year-old actor whose career skyrocketed across multiple shows in 2025, Walton Goggins is that man.

The actor, known for his wide grin and endearing Alabama accent, showed up to the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles wearing a cream-colored sports coat, ivory dress shirt, and black pants. As far as men’s fashion goes, this could’ve been a pretty standard (if a little boring) red carpet look, but Goggins chose to keep at least 50% of his buttons unbuttoned—a devil-may-care move that made every guy Goggins stood near look like a stuffy dweeb.

'The White Lotus' star wore a chic white sports coat and black pants to the Primetime Emmy Awards. John Shearer/Getty Images

Someone who did not look like a stuffy dweeb standing next to the actor, however, was writer and director Nadia Conners, to whom Goggins has been married since 2011. Conners looked stunning wearing a white gown with its own glamorously low neckline, pairing the outfit with a loose updo and casually elegant makeup.

Actor Walton Goggins and writer and director Nadia Conners on the Emmys red carpet. John Shearer/Getty Images

Seriously, the pair is pretty darn cute.

Nadia Conners gives husband Walton Goggins a peck on the cheek. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Speaking of hair, can we talk about how good Walton Goggins makes receded hairlines look? Despite conventional beauty wisdom, which often suggests that those experiencing male-pattern hair loss shave their heads completely, the actor proves that balding men can look handsome as hell with grown-out strands.

A giggling Goggins looked handsome as ever on the 2025 Emmys red carpet. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Goggins is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of the vengeful Rick Hatchett in season three of The White Lotus—a well-earned nomination, though many (and by “many,” I mean “myself and a decent number of likeminded randos on Reddit”) remain perplexed at the lack of Emmys recognition for his role as Baby Billy Freeman, a.k.a. Uncle Baby Billy, in HBO’s megachurch dramedy The Righteous Gemstones.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood. Fabio Lovino/HBO

I’d also argue that Goggins deserves accolades for his portrayal of Cooper Howard, the loving father-turned-ghoul in the television adaptation of Fallout. But his lack of screentime in season one makes that a post-apocalyptic hill I’m not willing to die on.