Empowering Portraits & Interviews of Incredible Women Culture and Politics

It’s no secret that there are major disparities between men and women in the workplace. But despite all the obstacles, many women achieve incredible success, sometimes, with the most limited resources. Through intimate portraits and a wide range of insightful narratives from women ranging from Amber Heard to Bobbi Brown, the book, 200 Women sheds light on the professional and personal obstacles that women face on their journey to success.

The diverse personal accounts from women of various backgrounds make it clear that persistence and resilience are key elements to success all over the world. 200 Women emerged through collaboration between photographer Kieran Scott and editors Ruth Hobday, Sharon Gelman, and Geoff Blackwell and is now available for purchase.