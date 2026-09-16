Energy Exec Goes Missing While Paddleboarding in Florida

A massive search is underway for an energy executive who never returned from a paddleboarding trip in Florida. The U.S. Coast Guard says NextEra Energy Transmission Vice President Matt Pawlowski’s board was found Wednesday, but the 48-year-old father of two is still unaccounted for. “We’re having a very hard time,” the paddleboarder’s father, Marek Pawlowski, told the New York Post. Matt’s family reported him missing Monday after he did not return from his trip. He was last seen alive on the lime-green and yellow paddleboard at around 9 a.m. that same day, four miles east of Jupiter Beach, wearing a white hat, orange shirt, and gray shorts. “He is our only son, so it is very hard for me to talk at this point,” his distraught father told the Post. “We love him very much; we always stand behind him… I really don’t know. I have to put my thoughts together.”
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