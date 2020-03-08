Enough with Pols Using Black Veterans as Political Props

Imagery is powerful. At this year’s State of the Union, the President of the United States showcased one of the last living Tuskegee airmen, Charles McGhee, age 100, and made him a brigadier general. It was a well-deserved honor, but one that Donald Trump used as political theatre. Our soldiers and veterans deserve better.

The U.S. Army that General McGhee served in was segregated. It was cruel, and unrelenting to black soldiers whose only aim was to fight for their country during World War II. President Truman integrated the military services in 1946 by executive order, and black soldiers have made great strides since that time. As the product of a military family, I feel strongly that playing politics with our veterans is unacceptable; I have no patience for it.

Take HR 5050, the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act, which would modernize our financial laws and protect American consumers from predatory lenders by establishing a national rate cap on most loans.