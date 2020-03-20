Stomp Rockets May Be the Cure For My Family’s Cabin Fever

If you’ve never heard of Stomp Rockets, I’ll try to explain how they work and you’ll have to see if you can bear with me. First, you slide one of these tubular foam “rockets” down onto its launch tube. Then you jump on a big plastic air-filled bladder, launching the rocket into the air.

Still with me? Good, because that’s the whole of it, more or less. The more is that there are many different kinds of Stomp Rocket sets, including ones with wings that create special flight patterns, glow-in-the-dark and LED-illuminated rockets, dueling rockets you launch simultaneously, and so on.

But basically, it’s just jumping on an air bladder and launching rockets in the air —and it’s awesome. I have spent hours playing with these things with my kids, who are two and six, and who both love the rockets in their own way. My toddler loves watching the older family members launching and standing on my feet as she “helps” me launch rockets.

My kindergartner lover launching them himself, trying to catch a falling rocket, and even modifying rockets with his own accessories. In the process, most modified rockets turn into, shall we say, lower flying aircrafts, but that’s OK, because this is one of the cheaper toys out there.

Now, if only my kids loved these things and that was the end of the story, I wouldn’t be sharing this at all. But I freely admit to playing with Stomp Rockets as a man in his late 30s, even when no kids are present. From setting up targets and launching at low angles to having a catching contest with my wife to seeing just how high my biggest stomp can send a rocket soaring, these are an ageless toy.

So if you’re looking for a great, affordable, outdoor gift for your kids, something to keep on hand for when friends with a brood visit (or if you’re an uncle, aunt, or grandparent), look to Stomp Rockets. Also, if you’re a grown-ass adult with no kids in the mix, same deal. My recommendation is the Stunt Plane set – The Glider? That guy is awesome, you never know where he’s going to go.

Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.